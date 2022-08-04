FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

The project was announced in 2020 and involves a $20 million investment where I&M will replace about 12 miles of aging lattice towers from the 1920s with modern steel poles.

These new poles are designed to take up less space and deliver power more efficiently.

Attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project team members, and people who cannot attend can access information and submit comments on I&M’s website.