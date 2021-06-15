I&M to invest $25M into Kendallville Area Improvement Project

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced that it has plans to upgrade the electric transmission network in Kendallville.in 2023. Work is expected to begin early in the year and conclude in the fall.

I&M said it will invest an estimated $25 million in the Kendallville Area Improvements Project, which involves:

Building Henderson Substation at the intersection of West North Street and Goodwin Place

Upgrading Kendallville Substation at the intersection of South Orchard and West Lisle streets

Upgrading equipment in the Bixler Substation located off Production Road

Building approximately 2 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines (line or lines) between the Kendallville Substation and the proposed Henderson Substation

Building approximately 3 miles of 138-kV transmission lines between the proposed Henderson Substation and Bixler Substation

Screenshot of I&M handout

The project is expected to improve electric service and reliability for customers by providing an additional source of power in the area and upgrading electrical equipment dating back to the 1960s, I&M said. The improvements will reduce the need for frequent equipment maintenance and the number of temporary power outages.

“We care how these projects impact our communities. I&M encourages residents to visit the project

website to provide input to help us determine a final proposed route that minimizes impact to our

community and the environment,” said Kim Sabrosky, director of external affairs for I&M. “Landowners can visit the project website and provide comments back to our team by July 12.”

I&M is inviting affected landowners and residents to visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Kendallville to access project information, view an interactive map and submit comments through a “Contact Us” link.