I&M to conduct aerial tree trimming in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced in a press release that it will begin trimming trees around transmission power lines in parts of northern Indiana using a helicopter on Wednesday.

The trimming will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, on weekdays and Saturdays through the end of October. The counties on the schedule include Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Kosciusko, Elkhart, Whitley, Huntington, Grant, Wabash and Wells counties.

“The work is routine maintenance to remove overhanging branches that can interfere with service reliability and are potential safety hazards,” the release said.

I&M said they contracted Aerial Solutions Inc. for this project, and the helicopter being used is white with blue and yellow trim with the tail number N53846, the press release said.

I&M said in the press release that the tree-trimming tool is suspended beneath the helicopter by a vertical boom that has multiple motor power saw blades attached. The helicopter will fly at tree-top heights while the tree trimming work is being performed.

“The aerial trimming is faster and more easily reaches areas away from roadways than traditional tree-trimming crews using ground equipment,” the release said.

Customers with questions are asked to contact I&M at 800-311-4634.