I&M sends 300 workers to New England to help restore power after Henri

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power has deployed 300 power workers to New England for mutual assistance as Hurricane Henri bears down on the Northeast.

The utility said late Saturday that it was “answering the call” for anticipated help ahead of the arrival of the potentially dangerous storm, which is expected to make landfall Sunday. Crews will “aid in power restoration efforts,” I&M said.

Help is on the way! 300 I&M employees and contractors rolled out today, headed for the east coast ahead of Hurricane Henri. Crews will bed down this weekend to assist restoration efforts ASAP after the storm moves through. Full story: https://t.co/t6lwCA7ezK pic.twitter.com/BuU13p8qal — I&M (@IN_MI_Power) August 22, 2021

The 300 I&M employees and contractors from the Fort Wayne area, the Muncie and Marion area, the South Bend and Elkhart area and southwest Michigan, are already on the road and will arrive in Connecticut ahead of the storm, I&M said.

“Indiana Michigan Power is dedicated to providing safe and reliable electric service to our customers in Indiana and Michigan and across the country,” said Steve Baker, I&M president and chief operating officer. “Being able to lend a helping hand to those who have been impacted by mother-nature is a cornerstone of our company. I’m grateful and proud of I&M employees who are answering the call to serve those in the path of this storm.”

I&M operates through mutual assistance agreements with utilities across the nation.

I&M said it was “ready and prepared” to respond any local outages, if they were to occur.