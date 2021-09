Photo shows traffic signals out along State Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard as the result of a power outage on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage is affecting nearly 1,800 I&M customers on Fort Wayne’s east side.

An I&M outage map indicates the outage began at 7:45 a.m. in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and East State Boulevard.

It’s not know what caused the outage and there’s no indication when power might be restored.