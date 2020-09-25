I&M: Posting signs on power poles is dangerous

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has issued a reminder that posting signs on utility poles is dangerous for both the public and those who have to work on the poles.

According to I&M, posting signs on utility poles within the right of way is also prohibited in some places, including Fort Wayne.

Objects used to hang signs — such as tacks, staples and nails – can cause injuries to anyone who touches the pole. Objects in the pole can obstruct the climbing equipment of utility workers, causing them to slip or fall. These same objects can tear the protective clothing that shields a worker from electricity. Even the tiniest pinhole in a glove is enough to cause a burn or other injury.

Additionally, after several signs are hung and then taken down, the integrity of the pole itself can become compromised.

Hanging signs on utility poles – whether they concern yard sales, upcoming events, jobs, services, candidates for election or any other topic – is dangerous. I&M thanks the public for refraining from posting signs on utility poles.