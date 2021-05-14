I&M plans to upgrade electric transmission network in southern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has announced plans to upgrade the electric transmission network in southern Fort Wayne starting in late 2022 and concluding in late 2027.

I&M said it will invest $93 million on the Fort Wayne-Bluffton Transmission Line Rebuild Project, which involves:

Updating about 30 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line between Fort Wayne and Bluffton

Building the Baer Substation in Fort Wayne near the intersection of Baer Road and Baer Field Thruway

The project is expected to enhance electrical service for I&M customers for decades to come, I&M said. Plans call for replacing deteriorating wooden poles along the 30-mile power line with modern steel poles, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and improving the line’s performance. The new substation will also reduce the likelihood of larger, sustained outages in the community.

Beginning in late 2022, I&M plans to rebuild some sections of the power line in the existing right-of-way. Some sections of the line may need re-routed.

I&M said representatives are seeking input from area landowners on multiple route options. Landowners can visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/FortWayneBluffton to learn more about the project, view an interactive map, enter a virtual open house and submit comments through the “Contact Us” link by June 18.

The online open house enables I&M to gather input from the community while also ensuring the public’s safety during COVID-19. The project team plans to use landowner feedback to help determine a power line route that minimizes impact to the community and environment.