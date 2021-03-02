I&M plans electric transmission improvements in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials have announced plans to upgrade the electric transmission grid serving customers in northeast Fort Wayne.

The Robison Park-Lincoln Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading about 8 miles of electric transmission line and improving the Trier Substation near the intersection of Trier Road and Walden Run, the press release said. Company representatives plan to rebuild the power line in the existing right-of-way.

I&M said the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating towers from the 1920s with modern steel monopoles, which have a smaller footprint than existing lattice structures.

“The upgrade ensures the power line complies with the company’s current structural standards, improves the line’s operational performance and reduces the need for equipment repairs,” I&M said.

Landowners and community members are invited to a virtual open house to learn more about the project and ask questions. Visit the Indiana Michigan Power website to access project information, view an interactive map, enter the virtual open house and submit comments through a “Contact Us” link.

Company officials expect construction to begin early next year and conclude in spring 2023.