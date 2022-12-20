FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is warning customers to get ready for possible power outages with a winter storm on the way.

The power company said Tuesday in a release customers should plan for the chances of extended power outages through the holiday weekend. The company noted it’s especially important to plan ahead for those who rely on electrically-powered medical devices, those who have other critical needs and those with electric heat.

I&M said the company is lining up crews and support teams for the coming days, as well as mutual aid from other utilities if it becomes necessary. The possible snow and winds could make travel more difficult for both customers and crews working to restore power, I&M said, meaning crews may take longer to get to each location.

The cold temperatures could also affect the pace of the job, as crews may need to take warming breaks in their vehicles or some equipment may need to be de-iced before being repaired.

I&M shared tips to plan ahead for the possible power outages:

• Follow the weather forecasts.

• Learn where warming centers are near you.

• Have an emergency kit prepared. Items can include blankets, water, non-perishable food (and a can-opener), flashlights, a battery-powered (or hand-cranked) radio and extra batteries. Don’t forget medications and charging your cell phones. Have N-95 masks available.

• Make a backup plan. Have a source for heat and power for medical devices, such as a generator with adequate fuel, or a location to go in the event of an extended outage.

• Check on your neighbors to ask if they are prepared.

• Learn other tips for preparations here and here.

I&M shared ways to stay safe during and after a storm:

• Stay away from any downed power wires and report them to I&M. You can report

downed lines on the app or website, or call 911.

• When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect

the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gaspowered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a

home.

• During the frigid cold temperatures, be extremely cautious of going outside. Protect

yourself against frostbite.

• If you do venture outside, be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other

debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out

of line of sight. Look around carefully.

• Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, hours or even days after a storm. Please

look up.

• Follow local news regarding any travel restrictions. Some roads may be impassable. If

you must drive, traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful

of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.