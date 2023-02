GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) A power outage in northeast Allen County is affecting nearly 500 I&M customers.

The outage appears to be centered in the Grabill area. According to the I&M outage map, the outage happened at 7:37 a.m. So far I&M has not provided an estimate of when power might be restored.

The check the I&M outage map, click here.