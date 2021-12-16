I&M investing $25 million to improve electric transmission grid in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is investing $25 million to upgrade the electric transmission grid in Kendallville.

The Kendallville Area Improvements Project will affect various line routes and improve electric service reliability and upgrade equipment that dates back to the 1960s. They will also reduce the need for frequent equipment maintenance and number of temporary outages when repairs are needed.

The project involves the following updates:

Building Henderson Substation located at the intersection of West North Street and Goodwin Place

Upgrading Kendallville Substation located at the intersection of South Orchard Street and West

Lisle Street

Lisle Street Upgrading equipment in the Bixler Substation located off Production Road

Building approximately 3.5 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line between the Kendallville

Substation and the proposed Henderson Substation

Building approximately 3 miles of 138-kV transmission line between the proposed Henderson

Substation and Bixler Substation

Substation and Bixler Substation

I&M representatives mailed letters notifying residents in the project area to inform them of the proposed

line routes. Right-of-way agents plan to work with affected landowners to discuss necessary easements,

access and construction activities.

Click here to view an interactive map of the planned construction.

Construction starts early 2023 and concludes fall 2023.