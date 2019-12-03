I&M gives $60K rebate to EACS on Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Giving Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) presented a $60,000 rebate check to the East Allen County School district as a part of Giving Tuesday.

The check presentation comes after the district invested in becoming more energy efficient through the company’s program. I&M says as the school uses more energy efficient technology, their their program gives back to the district.

“It’s good for the environment, so if we can do things more efficiently, that means it’s less pollution,” said Toby Thomas, president and COO of I&M. “Also, it’s good from a cost perspective in that it gives the school more funds to redeploy to other areas.”