I&M donates 15 Art This Way paintings to area nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is celebrating diversity and inclusivity in the community by donating 15 works of art to multiple nonprofits throughout Fort Wayne.

During a weekend in September, 14 area artists created a 15 art panels at Indiana Michigan Power Center. The live art-creation event came in the wake of protests over social injustice that took place earlier in the summer. I&M said the art event was a way to give back to the downtown community and demonstrate the city’s diversity.

“Public art has the ability to create dialogue and force a viewer to look at the world through another lens,” said Alexandra Hall an artist who coordinated the event for Downtown Improvement District. “In June 2020, our Downtown served as the podium for public discourse, but real change does not happen overnight. Art This Way was honored to facilitate a temporary art installation at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza which continues the conversation about social justice reform and societal change.”

I&M said it recently donated the 15 paintings to 11 local social service agencies:

Jaliyah Rice created a piece for Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne

Isis Shaw created a piece for Greater Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce

Jeff Pilkinton created a piece for AMANI Family Services

Jasmine Pilkinton created a piece for Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana

Drece Guy created a piece for Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne

Sedrick Lorick created a piece for Center for Nonviolence

Terrance Jackson created a piece for Greater Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce

Sarah Moloney created a piece for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Nigel Roper (balloons) created a piece for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Nigel Roper (trees) created a piece for Brightpoint

Theopolis Smith created a piece for Fort Wayne UNITED

Sara Scott created a piece for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Steve Savick created a piece for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Madison Wallace created a piece for Girlz Rock

Christina Augilar created a piece for Growing Minds

Joe Jordan, left, and members of the Boys & Girls Club admire the

painting created by Jaliyah Rice. (Photo courtesy of I&M)

“We are so grateful for the creative talent of Jaliyah Rice and her ability to create an inspirational art piece to be displayed at our club,” said Joe Jordan, president and chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “The hard work and support of Indiana Michigan Power made these panels possible, and we are so thankful for its giving spirit.”

The club said it plans to display the panel in its outdoor playground area.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is displaying its four panels for now but plans to use them to raise money to help the children and youth they serve.

“Art involves a freedom of expression that our programs seek to empower in our youth. We look forward to using some of the artwork in future events as auction pieces to further our mission and serve more kids waiting for a mentor,” said Elijah Rider, marketing director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. “For the time being, they serve as a reminder of the generosity and creativity of the communities we operate in. An added bonus is that everyone that sees it stops for a minute to admire what’s been gifted to us.”

I&M said some of the panels are already displayed while other plans are pending. Some organizations said they may be used as auction items to raise money for the nonprofit.