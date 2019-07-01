Public hearings scheduled for proposed I&M rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) wants to raise rates and customers will have the chance to make their voices heard about the proposal.

If approved, the request would raise a monthly residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) from $141.91 to $163.02 if and when the proposed increase is fully implemented. Under the utility’s request, the monthly residential customer service charge would rise from $10.50 to $15. The monthly service charge for most small commercial customers would remain unchanged at $19. The change would raise rates in three phases, with increases taking effect: when a Commission order is issued, on May 31, 2020, and on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is reviewing I&M’s request to increase rates and is scheduled to file testimony on August 20. While the case is under review, the OUCC is inviting written comments from the utility’s residential, commercial, and industrial customers through August 13, 2019.

In addition, the IURC will hold three public hearings in South Bend, Muncie and Fort Wayne in July. Fort Wayne residents have the chance to attend a hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Walb Union Classic Ballroom on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne. Consumers are encouraged to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process.

At each hearing:

· Consumers will be able to speak directly to the Commission, under oath and on the record, regarding the rate case.

· Written consumer comments are also invited for the case record.

· Commissioners are not allowed to answer questions about the case. However, OUCC staff will be available before, during, and after the hearing to address questions about the process.

Customers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Consumer Services Staff

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

All written consumer comments must be submitted no later than August 13, Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494. A final order in the case is expected in March 2020.