‘I’m back’: Rep. Jim Banks has Twitter account restored

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana is back on Twitter.

Two weeks after his @RepJimBanks account was locked by Twitter for violating the platform’s rules, the account was restored Friday. Banks said in a video tweet, “I’m back.”

Banks was punished by Twitter over tweets about Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. He tweeted: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people.

In a statement Friday, he stood by the tweets.

“Twitter was blocking my communications with Hoosiers right before Congress votes on the largest expansion of the federal government since the Great Society. Twitter demanded I delete the tweet if I wanted to participate in a momentous political debate, which is my job, so I did, but I stand by every word in my factual statement.

Twitter provides a crucial platform for elected officials to communicate with voters, which is part of what makes Twitter’s biased and arbitrary censorship so dangerous. Fighting the left’s censorship will remain a priority of mine for as long as I’m in Congress.

I’ll say it again: House Republicans must rein in Big Tech.”

Banks also announced he was cosponsoring Rep. Buck’s bill to “crack down on Big Tech.” The State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act of 2021, that would ensure state attorneys general are able to remain in the court they select rather than having their cases moved to a court the defendant prefers, according to Buck’s office.