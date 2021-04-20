I&M announces plans to strengthen electric transmission in western Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced plans to enhance the electric transmission network in western Fort Wayne starting in late 2023 and ending in summer 2024.

I&M said it will invest $17 million on the Leesburg-Covington Transmission Line Rebuild Project, which involves:

Modernizing 6 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) or high-voltage electric lines

Installing steel monopoles

Revamping the existing I&M substation near the intersection of Bass and Hadley Roads

The project will enhance electrical service for I&M customers for decades to come, I&M said. It will reduce potential unplanned service disruptions, reduce outage durations times and further support growth in this portion of Allen County.

I&M said it plans to do most of the work in the existing right-of-way. However, in some areas the right-of-way may need to be expanded. I&M’s Transmission Outreach team and right-of-way agents will communicate with landowners throughout the process.

For more information, including a detailed map, visit I&M’s website.