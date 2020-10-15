Illegal U-turn on I-69 causes another vehicle to rollover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A vehicle rolled over after the driver tried to get out of the way of an illegal U-turn on I-69 Thursday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to I-69 at mile marker 323 on reports of a crash. Responding Deputies discovered that Abigail Swager, 19, of Garrett was driving northbound on I-69 at mile marker 323 when the vehicle in front of her slowed to make an illegal U-turn. Swager reports telling deputies she tried to stop the vehicle in time but was unable to. She then said that she tried to switch lanes but there was a vehicle next to her. Swager over corrected causing the vehicle to go into the median.

Deputies report that the vehicle hit the cable barriers and rolled over landing on its side.

Swager had minor cuts on her hand but refused medical treatment. Deputies said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.