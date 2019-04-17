Local News

Illegal immigrant, 18, charged with rape

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 11:58 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 12:45 PM EDT

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) - Police in Hicksville have arrested an 18-year-old illegal immigrant on a rape charge.

Clementino Co-Juc, who had been living in the village of Hicksville, faces one count of 1st Degree felony Rape.

On April 10, Hicksville Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Toledo Police opened an investigation into a sexual assault that took place in Hicksville. Details about the incident were not released.

Police said Tuesday that Co-Juc was taken into custody and charged with rape. He was jailed in the Lucas County Jail.

He was scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local