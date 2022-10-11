HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In the wake of sexual assault, rape and doping allegations plaguing the Huntington University track and cross country programs, the Indiana High School Athletic Association has moved an upcoming girls semi-state meet from the school’s campus.

The semi-state meet was scheduled to take place at Huntington University on Oct. 22 but will now be held at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion.

In a statement, IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said:

“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross-country semi-state scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan located in Marion. With the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great. We certainly hope to return to Huntington for the 2023 tournament.”

Two former runners in the Huntington University program claimed coaches and administrators either encouraged, allowed or turned a blind eye to doping and sexual assault.

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana late last week names former coach Nicholas Johnson and his wife, current coach Lauren Johnson, as well as assistant coach Curtis Hines, the university, the university’s board of trustees as well as unnamed administrators as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the Johnsons instilled the doping program at HU where some of the team members were invited to partake in a “study” or “experiment.”

Nicholas Johnson is also accused in the suit of assaulting runners under the guise of providing “treatments,” and even did so in front of university employees. He was later fired after being charged with – though not convicted of – with child solicitation.

His wife, Lauren Johnson, took over the program. She and Curtis Hines are accused in the lawsuit of continuing the doping program and allowing Nicholas Johnson to have access to runners despite his firing.

Both Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines have since been put on administrative leave.

Shortly after placing them on leave, the university issued this statement:

“The University has engaged in communication with key stakeholders to begin the necessary work required to ensure the ongoing care of our students.

The University has and continues to provide a variety of opportunities and directed avenues for students who were impacted to be heard, obtain counseling services, and make Title IX inquiries. We remain committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.“