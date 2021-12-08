Igloos for outdoor dining are coming to Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard

Igloos are only available to rent for a two-hour window.

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, guests will be able to enjoy a glass of wine outside while staying warm. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, 185 County Road 68, announced they will have igloos available.

The heated domes will comfortably seat 6 but allow for a max of eight people. Games and cards will also be available for customers to use.

The igloos can be rented online, for any day. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, igloos come with a server. Drinks and food will also be delivered to guests.

Two-hour reservations, $50 plus tax, for Monday through Thursday can be made when customers order at the front bar and take to the igloo to enjoy. Friday through Sunday reservations are $70, plus tax.