Igloos added to Three Rivers Distilling Company patio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Distilling Company is extending its patio season with the addition of igloos. The igloos are not made of ice, but plastic.

Three Rivers Distilling Co. said it wanted to purchase the igloos last winter, but it wasn’t ready to make the investment. However, the pandemic made it feel like it was the right time make the purchase.

Three Rivers said it’s seen diners gravitate toward outdoor dining, and the igloos will allow that to continue.

Six igloos have been installed on the distillery’s patio. Each have a table, chairs, Bluetooth speaker, and space heater to keep you warm.

Three Rivers Distilling Co. is still making safety for patrons a priority with the igloos.

“You are the only here. Your server, you do have a server, but they will be masked the entire time. We air, we ventilate the igloos between reservations for at least 15 minutes. We sanitize all the surfaces. So, it is safer than dining inside a restaurant. But, it’s not going to be as safe as staying at home,” explained Katy Silliman, Vice President of Retail Operations.

Reservations for the igloos are going fast.

“We are going to have these igloos until the end of April. They’re booking up really fast. Right now, you really can’t, there’s not a lot of reservations times available until January, early February. Yeah, it’s crazy. We will be posting, stuff happens, people cancel. So if cancellations happen we’ll post online if a last minute opening came up. But if people are interested in making a reservation, they’ll have to have a little bit of patience, and they can call us if they have questions,” said Katy.

You can make reservations and check availability by clicking here.