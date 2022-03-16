NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — Changing the clocks rolls around twice a year. Some people love it; some people hate it.

In the spring, just like last weekend, we “lost” an hour, but gained more light at the end of the day.

When the clocks fall back at the end of October, we’ll make up that hour, but it will get darker at night when people leave a 9 to 5 job.

The U.S. Congress may put an end to the practice of “spring ahead, fall back.” The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Now it’s up to the House.

WANE reached out to Jim Banks, U.S. Congressman for the 3rd district, representing Allen County, to see how he might cast his vote. As of this hour, we are awaiting his response.

The Hoosier state first adopted daylight saving time in 1918, according to timeanddate.com, and has adopted it on and off for 68 years. As of April 2, 2006, most of Indiana is in the Eastern time zone, except 18 counties in northwest and southwest Indiana that remained or changed to the Central time zone. Daylight saving time in the rest of the state begins at 2 a.m,. the second Sunday in March and ends at 2 a.m, the first Sunday in November when clocks return to normal time, according to the state’s website. Indiana has 92 counties.

The counties where daylight saving time doesn’t see the light of day are Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, and Starke in northwest Indiana and Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick in southwestern Indiana. They remain on Central time zone.

Currently 48 states observe Daylight Saving Time while Hawaii and most of Arizona stay with standard time all the time.

Daylight Saving Time is used all over the world, although not uniformly. It was first thought it would conserve energy. The thinking went that if you gave people more light at the end of the day then they wouldn’t use as much electricity, according to Vox.com, a site for explanatory journalism.

But there is evidence that shifting the time also shifts the biological clock and can adversely human beings, something akin to jet lag.

“When our biological clocks are off, everything about us is out of sync,” the website said. “Our bodies run this tight schedule to try to keep up with our actions. Since we usually eat a meal after waking up, we produce the most insulin in the morning. We’re primed to metabolize breakfast before even taking a bite. It’s more efficient that way. Being an hour off schedule means our bodies are not prepared for our actions at any time of the day.”

So what kinds of problems can this create? On the Monday after the clock shift, tracked an increase in road deaths after analyzing 21 years of fatal car crash data.

Some evidence points to an increase in workplace injuries and heart attacks in the days after the switch to DST, Vox said.

Some folks believe that the time change benefits farmers and school kids.

But Mike Werling, a farmer who works as a technical specialist and agronomist for the Allen County Soil & Water Conservation District, says the benefits may not outweigh the problems.

“I lose an hour and it takes me about a month to readjust to it,” he said. However, “it gives us more daylight and lets us get more done in the day.”

The extra hour gives him “more time to get the chickens done before it’s dark.”

Nowadays, farmers work with lights. “It doesn’t matter when it gets dark, but it always feels better when it’s light outside,” Werling added. “Farmers would not complain. The animals don’t care. They go to bed when it’s dark. They get up when it’s light.”

People worry that children go to school in the dark, but with shifting hours for K-12 students, it means children are going to and from school when it’s light or dark outside, according to Krista Stockman, spokesperson for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“At any given time of the year, we have students waiting for buses or walking or riding to or from school in the dark. Right now, it’s darker in the morning and lighter in the afternoon. Other times, during the year, it may be light for some students in the morning but getting dark in the afternoon.

“The sun is not up long enough during most of the school year to provide daylight for all students before and after school. We just ask that drivers always be aware and cautious as students are walking or riding to school or bus stop,” Stockman added.