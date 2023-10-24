FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) met with Fort Wayne community members to discuss the best way to use federal grant money.

The grant money came from the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program and totaled $3 million.

IDEM received the grant money as “initial planning funds,” and the organization aims to use the grant money to promote sustainability, enhance Indiana’s resiliency to environmental challenges and safeguard the state’s natural resources.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the second of four meetings IDEM has planned to discuss how the grant money should be used.

Following the meetings, IDEM will need to develop a “Priority Climate Action Plan” to submit to the EPA by March 2024 and a “Comprehensive Climate Action Plan” by July 2025.