ICYMI: Watch WANE 15’s Police and the Community discussion 1 year after protests

On the 1-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, WANE 15 revisits a panel discussion that took place May 18, 2021.

A year ago, Fort Wayne – like many other communities around the country – erupted into protest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations in the Summit City became violent and destructive, and dozens were jailed, in late May 2020 before tensions eventually eased.

Did the protests work? Does friction and hostility still exist between police and the community?

WANE 15 is hosted the live panel discussion featuring various leaders across our community.

Panelists included:

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers

Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander

Rev. Bill McGill

ChangeMakers co-founders Alisha Rauch and Daylana Saunders had agreed to participate in the discussion, but pulled out hours ahead of the event, saying the event did not “align well.”