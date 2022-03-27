NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The calendar says it’s springtime, but northeast Indiana residents are still facing the consequences of winter weather. Snowy conditions in Noble County on Sunday caused a truck to flip on a road that was icy, police said.

Ralph Rowe, 57, of Garrett was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger with one passenger in the truck around 7:18 a.m. The investigation found the 0030 block of State Road 8 was icy, and the truck slid when coming over a hillcrest, rolling one time before stopping.

Rowe was taken to the hospital for head and neck injuries, and police said the passenger did not report any injuries. The truck was totaled.