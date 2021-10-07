ICU time doesn’t sway Sen. Kruse on COVID-19 vaccine

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state senator who spent 10 days in a hospital’s intensive care unit with COVID-19 says he stands behind his decision to not get vaccinated against the illness.

Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said he began experiencing uncontrollable shaking in early September about the time his wife was admitted to a hospital with pain from her bone cancer.

The 75-year-old Kruse told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette that a friend took him to the hospital several days later.

His wife also tested positive for COVID-19 but he says she didn’t become ill.

Kruse says he doesn’t think COVID-19 vaccinations are necessary and believes in natural herd immunity.