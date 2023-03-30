FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grayce Holloway is the baker and mother behind Icing for Izaac, a business that has blossomed from her kitchen table to a new storefront.

The bakery-café is set to open Saturday near the intersection of Lima and Cook roads.

“I started decorating cakes at my kitchen table as a way to cope with postpartum depression,” said Holloway, whose son, Izaac, died before birth. “The more cakes I was decorating, the less I was crying.”

She officially started the business in 2019. Four years later, Holloway transformed an office building into a café.

The space includes a dining area along with a “mommy and me” room with high chairs, a changing table, and a play area.

Here’s a look inside:

Icing for Izaac

Icing for Izaac

Patio room at Icing for Izaac

The bathroom in Icing for Izaac bakery-café

Play area for kids in Icing for Izaac bakery-café

Icing for Izaac sign

The shop will soon offer lunch foods as well as sweets. The full menu will be revealed at a grand opening in the coming weeks.

The café, located at 243 Airport North Office Park, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



Icing for Izaac soft opening menu

Everybody on the team is a mom, Grayce Holloway said.





Icing for Izaac has won awards for the sweet treats.

In addition to visiting the storefront, you can place an order online.