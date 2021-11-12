Ice skating competitions have drawn thousands to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club is hosting a competition this weekend at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse for non-qualifying, Learn to Skate, and Compete U.S.A. for the state of Indiana.

Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club has around 100 members that compete in different competitions all throughout the country. Fort Wayne is a unique venue because the SportONE Parkview Icehouse has three sheets of ice.

“We typically host two or three competitions a year, the last competition we had was over 450 skaters for a national competition so we bring in thousands of people to the city,” Tess Gilbert, media director for the Fort Wayne Ice Skating club says.

Skaters Jordyn Gilbert, Claire Bergman, and Quinn Strick are qualifying level skaters which means they compete at the intermediate ladies events hosted by U.S. Figure Skating.

“I saw it on the Olympics when I was little and begged my mom for two years and she finally took me to an ice rink. I knew I wanted to do it, I watched older skaters there doing cool stuff,” Quinn Strick says. She hopes to get to the Olympics and National Competition.

The event this weekend that will host around 200 skaters is free to attend for spectators.

“I hope to make it to the Olympics one day, it takes a lot of work and sacrifice to get there,” Jordyn Gilbert says. Gilbert is an Indiana State Championship winner and is a U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist.

“It takes a lot of hard work as an ice skater. We skate six hours a day,” Claire Bergman says. She hopes to get a few triple jumps and earn a medal in competitions.

The next competition these skaters will compete in is Battle of the Blades hosted by the Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club in August 2022.