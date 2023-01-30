FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – January is cervical cancer awareness month, and one survivor shared her story in hopes of saving a life.

Brooke Wyse was diagnosed with cervical cancer at 20 weeks pregnant. Wyse had just suffered a miscarriage months prior.

“It was pretty terrifying,” Wyse said. “I had already suffered a lot, so my first thought wasn’t even about me or my life really, it was more about my child and would I be able to continue to carry that child, so that was probably the hardest part of all.”

Wyse found out something was wrong in February 2020 when she attended what was supposed to be a prenatal appointment. She was a year overdue for a Pap smear. That’s when the Pap smear came back abnormal and positive for HPV 16, or human papillomavirus. Wyse was diagnosed with cervical cancer five months later after undergoing a colposcopy.

Wyse went through a cone biopsy, which is a surgery to remove the cancerous part of the cervix, and four rounds of chemotherapy while pregnant with whom she calls her miracle child, Karson James.

She was able to give birth at 37 weeks through a Cesarean (C) section.

Three months postpartum, Wyse had a radical hysterectomy, which included the removal of the uterus, cervix, part of the vagina, and a wide area of ligaments and tissues around these organs. Wyse says support and resources like Cervivor helped her to get through.

“I want women out there to know that there is hope,” Wyse said. “There is support out there.”

Jan. 29 marked 2 years of no evidence of disease for Wyse. She says every milestone should be celebrated.

“Every step is exciting for me, I’m here, here for my family and my kids, so every year counts,” Wyse said.

Wyse is the mother of three children. She has a 2-year-old, 7-year-old, and step son who is 17 years old.

According to the American Cancer Society, almost 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and around 4,000 women die from cervical cancer in the United States.

Wyse said it’s important to get your screenings done often, and to not put it off. For more information on cervical cancer and how to get tested, click here.