FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He slipped out of his home in Indian Village at 3 a.m. without a word.

That was April 22.

His mother, Jeanie McWilliams, from Lafayette, and Blake Egly, with whom he lived here, haven’t heard from him since. And that is unusual.

“Me and Cody are really, really close,” McWilliams said as she stood at the Allen County Courthouse Green Tuesday with a large poster seeking information on her son and offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who can find him.

“He’s fighting a drug addiction and the only time we don’t talk is when he does this. But he’s always, in two to three days, called me and let me that he’s OK or (he’ll) go back home. And he hasn’t this time,” she said.

Not a word.

On May 10, Egly filed a missing person’s report. Currently, Cody Michael Rose appears on the Indiana State Police list of missing persons. Five days ago, Rose was also featured on the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Facebook page for Missing Adults.

Cody Michael Rose

Chris Felton, an FWPD spokesperson, said the department investigates missing people.

“In general, we follow-up on leads as they come in regarding missing persons, typically check last known addresses or locations where the person was seen, check with local hospitals to see (if they’ll tell us) if the person is admitted, etc. We don’t have an actual team that goes out and looks as we don’t have manpower for something like that,” Felton said Tuesday.

Although no one has posted Rose’s whereabouts, Rose’s family and police disagreed in public. After one poster asked why the police waited three months to post about his disappearance, the FWPD replied:

“If you would read what this page is about, you would understand that not every missing person is put on here. (Omitted name), that is absolutely not true. Unfortunately, the places he may be, will not release information due to HIPAA.”

Those places could likely include rehab facilities, the reason Rose came to Fort Wayne in the first place. His mother said he’s been battling a meth addiction, just like she did years ago. Rose had just gotten a new $20 an hour job at a local factory, but had been working at the Burger King in Quimby Village. The day he got his paycheck, McWilliams worried he might return to the streets to do drugs.

Now nightmare images of what might have happened to him keep her up at night.

“I cry myself to sleep every night,” McWilliams said. “Mother’s Day came and I waited all day, all night to see if he called. I knew something was wrong then. Last week it was my birthday and he’s never missed calling on a birthday and I didn’t get no call.”

Jeanie McWilliams, mother of Cody Rose, missing since April 22, came to Fort Wayne with her family to put up fliers seeking information and a $1,000 reward. From left is Blake Egly, who shared his home with Cody, Jean Wood, Rose’s aunt, McWilliams and Patrick Fisher, McWilliams’ long-time boyfriend.

The small crew, waiting for three more family members from Illinois. intended to post Rose’s photo and information with 300 fliers and posters they brought. Patrick Fisher, her long time boyfriend, said if nothing else, Rose was a “mama’s boy,” someone who needed to speak to his mother often.

“No one can help me find him. I can’t get the police to look for him because of his addictions and his lifestyle, as they said,” McWilliams said. “That’s what I’m here for, to try getting help to find my son.”

In a month, the family that includes Jean Wood, one of Cody’s aunts, will return to Fort Wayne to check “along the river, to make sure nothing’s come up,” Wood said.

“This is definitely not like Cody to do this,” Egly said. “He is loved. He is a human being. He’s a person. Addiction is a disease and mental health, the same thing. It’s a disease. Something needs to be more done with these situations. A missing person is a missing person. It’s a human being.”