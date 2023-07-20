FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A collaboration between local African American pastors and Mayor Tom Henry launched Thursday.
The Ubuntu Collaborative serves to bring the community together, in every way from leadership to family to economics, with the help of local pastors and counselors, according to a release from the city. Ubuntu means “I am because we are”.
According to the release, “the hope of the newly developed group is to reignite the rich history of advocacy and collective impact that was present in the generations of unified African American pastors that came before,” and “the goal is to further engage and serve the African American community by uniting the strengths, talents and passions of all of the pastors who will be a part of the Ubuntu Collaborative.”
According to the release, the Ubuntu Collaborative will focus on:
- LEADERSHIP – Mentorship and Development
- COLLABORATION – Strengthening and Securing Assets
- CONNECTION – Build Disciples
- FAMILY – Marriage and Parenting
- ECONOMIC – Finances and Development
- PASTORAL SUPPORT – Support and Collaboration Between Pastors
- MINISTRY ADMINISTRATION – Operational Support
Leaders of Ubuntu Collaborative:
- Pastor Anthony Payton – Come as You Are Community Church
- Pastor David Spearman – Kingdom First
- Pastor Anthony Pettus – Greater Progressive Baptist Church
- Pastor Robert Bell – True Love Baptist Church
- Denny Howard – LIVStyles/Vitality Care Institute
- Heath Lisenby – Licensed Mental Health Counselor
- Iric Headley – Fort Wayne UNITED and Surack Enterprises
- David Nicole – Headwinds Consulting