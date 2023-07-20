FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A collaboration between local African American pastors and Mayor Tom Henry launched Thursday.

The Ubuntu Collaborative serves to bring the community together, in every way from leadership to family to economics, with the help of local pastors and counselors, according to a release from the city. Ubuntu means “I am because we are”.

According to the release, “the hope of the newly developed group is to reignite the rich history of advocacy and collective impact that was present in the generations of unified African American pastors that came before,” and “the goal is to further engage and serve the African American community by uniting the strengths, talents and passions of all of the pastors who will be a part of the Ubuntu Collaborative.”

According to the release, the Ubuntu Collaborative will focus on:

LEADERSHIP – Mentorship and Development

COLLABORATION – Strengthening and Securing Assets

CONNECTION – Build Disciples

FAMILY – Marriage and Parenting

ECONOMIC – Finances and Development

PASTORAL SUPPORT – Support and Collaboration Between Pastors

MINISTRY ADMINISTRATION – Operational Support

Leaders of Ubuntu Collaborative: