ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Construction is set to begin in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from U.S. 20 to the Indiana Michigan State Line. During the project there will be alternating lane closures in each direction.

Work is scheduled to begin on or after May 10 and is expected to be completed later this fall. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.