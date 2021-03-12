I-69 reopens after suicide threat stops all lanes of traffic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was at a standstill on I-69 Friday afternoon after deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department had to close the freeway due to suicide threats at a rest stop.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., deputies were dispatched to I-69 near mile marker 324 on reports of a suicidal man in a van with a gun at a rest stop. The DeKalb County dispatch reports that the man made a statement about using a gun if he saw any law enforcement or medical staff in the area.

Because of the man’s statement, deputies stopped north and southbound traffic on I-69 between mile marks 326 and 323, the press release said.

Once I-69 was shut down, the man left the rest stop and drove northbound. Deputies report that the van was stopped about a mile north of the rest stop. There, deputies took the man into custody without incident.

The driver was treated at the scene for self-inflicted injuries and then take to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

Deputies report that a loaded pistol was found in the van.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 that traffic was at a standstill for about 20 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation.

the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Auburn Police Department, Indiana State Excise and Parkview EMS.