FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An on-ramp to I-69 in southwest Fort Wayne will be closed for two weeks during concrete replacement on the highway.

The on-ramp from westbound US 24/ Jefferson Boulevard to northbound I-69 will be closed from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. Crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair starting at mile-marker 302.

INDOT said drivers can take a detour on southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or find an alternate route.