I-69 lane closures planned near I-469, crews will not work Friday through Sunday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that lane closures on I-69 for bridge maintenance work will start on or after April 19.

Crews will be painting the eastbound I-469 bridge over I-69 on the south side of Fort Wayne, INDOT said.

The work will be done in sections and to complete the work there will only be one lane of I-69 open in each direction between Yoder/Hoagland Road and Exit 299. Work is scheduled to wrap up in mid-May.

INDOT said crews will not work during the day on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays to allow for normal traffic flow in the area.

While the work is taking place, INDOT said there is a width limit of 12 feet.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

