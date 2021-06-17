I-69 exit ramp to Illinois Road to reopen Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The I-69 northbound exit to eastbound Illinois Road (Exit 305A) that has been closed as part of a major interchange renovation project will open back up to traffic Friday.

When the final configuration is complete, northbound traffic trying to access both east and westbound S.R. 14/Illinois Road via Exit 305 will utilize the same exit ramp that will be controlled by a new traffic signal. Southbound traffic will also utilize a newly modified ramp that will allow access to both east and westbound S.R. 14/Illinois Road regulated by a new traffic signal. With the improvements, motorists using eastbound S.R. 14 will have two new traffic signals and motorists using westbound S.R. 14 will have one new traffic signal.

Upon reopening, the newly-modified ramps, southbound 305B and northbound 305A, will temporarily only allow for right turns to allow for more work to be done on the project. The northeast Exit 305B and southwest Exit 305A loop ramps will remain open until the final configuration is complete and will eventually close to traffic and be demolished.

Northbound Exit 305 is scheduled to reopen by 9 p.m. on Friday, June 18.