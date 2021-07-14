I-69 ‘exit only’ lanes at Illinois Road interchange creating potentially dangerous traffic situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A project to improve the Illinois Road/State Road 14 interchange on I-69 in Fort Wayne has unintentionally created a potentially dangerous situation for motorists according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Because of the work, the right lane in both directions of I-69 is currently set up to be an Exit Only Lane. The middle and left lanes of I-69 shift toward the median and continue as two lanes.

The danger is created when traffic stays in the right lane and tries to merge into the through lanes at the last moment. There have been a few accidents and some close calls in the area because of the dangerous lane changing. Signs placed well in advance of the lane shift are posted in both directions of the interstate.

The current traffic setup is expected to be in place into the beginning of September. At that time traffic flow is expected to return to normal.