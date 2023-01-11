FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Interstate 69 currently has traffic moving at a snail’s pace along a section of the highway between Interstate 469 and Airport Expressway.

A white Chevrolet SUV was sitting between the grassy median and the left lane of northbound I-69 near a Jeep in an emergency turnaround section.

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash, nor it is known if there were any injuries in the crash.

As of 3:30 p.m., Google Maps showed northbound traffic in the area was moving very slowly.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has not provided an estimate for when traffic in the area will return to normal.