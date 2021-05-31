I-69 briefly shut down due to police pursuit, one in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was arrested Monday night after leading police on a pursuit Monday night.

The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. when a DeKalb County Sherriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a slow-moving vehicle traveling northbound on I-69. Police say the driver was suspected of having an expired driver’s license.

When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over near mile marker 329, Auburn, however, the driver did not stop.

The Indiana State Police Department deployed stop sticks north of mile marker 334, Waterloo, and deflated the vehicle’s front tires. After pulling over to the shoulder the driver stopped but police say he refused to exit the vehicle. Police deployed several bean bag round and the driver was removed from the vehicle.

Due to the exchange, the interstate was shut down in both directions for almost 20 minutes and then reopened.

The driver was charged with resisting with a vehicle, a level 6 felony. The name of the driver has not been released.