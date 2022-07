FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of I-469 is reopen after being closed due to a fatal crash early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on I-469 South, right by the Tillman Road exit. According to the Allen County Sherriff’s Department, an SUV hit the back of a semi-truck. Two people were inside of the SUV, and one person died at the scene.

Medics took the other to a hospital in serious condition. Police are still investigating.