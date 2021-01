FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Intestate 469 in northern Fort Wayne disrupted traffic early Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at the 30.4 mile marker, near the overpass over Clinton Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

Details on the crash were not released.

The highway reopened around 8:30 a.m.