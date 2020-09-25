Hysterium Haunted Asylum opens Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hysteriaum Haunted Asylum announced that it will open on Friday and run through Oct. 31 with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We have worked with the State Fire Marshal, Allen County Health Dept, Fort Wayne Fire Dept and the Haunted Attraction Association to plan for and have a Covid-19 safe Halloween season,” the haunted house said in an email.

Monsters and attendees are required to wear CDC approved masks while participating. There is hand sanitizer and free masks for those who need them, the email said.

Tickets are limited and those who wish to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as ticket are timed.

The Hysteriaum Hauted Asylum is open:

Friday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Oct, 10 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. – midnight

Tickets information:

$15 online and $20 at the door; if time slot is available

Removal of the $25 Fast Pass

$30 for Platinum

Change the “Skip the Line” To “Skip Line and Go Straight In”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Brett at Brett@Hysterium.com or 260-437-5598.