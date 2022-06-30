FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hyde Bothers Booksellers, a Fort Wayne staple, is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this weekend with a lineup of events.

The bookstore was started by brothers Sam and Joel in 1992 and is located at 1428 Wells Street Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

The events started on Thursday June 20 and end on Sunday July 3. Here is the lineup of events:

Feline resident of Hyde Brothers Booksellers

Thursday, June 20

7:00pm – The kick-odd event for a new literary series called Last Thursday. The event will start at 7pm on the

final Thursday of each month and will be hosted in-store. Each event will feature at least two local authors who will read their original poetry, prose, creative nonfiction, etc. in 15-20 minute installments with a brief

intermission between readers. It is a free event and open to the public.

Friday, July 1

10:00pm-1:00am – 30th Anniversary Midnight Sale, everything will be 15% off. There will also be $5.00 grab bags. There will be two checkout lines with both cash & credit capabilities and law enforcement officer for security.

Saturday, July 2

10:00am-6:00pm – Live music will be playing in the bookstore during business hours, provided by local

musician Jess Thrower. Visitors can browse the bookshelves and, of course, pet the kitties!

Sunday July 3

1:00pm-5:00pm – Family Day, you can bring the entire family to Hyde Brothers for a day of fun. TAG Art, artists who make balloon animals and give face paintings, will be there from 1-4:30p. The event is free.

The Humane Fort Wayne donation van will be at every event from Friday to Sunday. The van will be on-hand to accept donations of anything pet-related. Their highest need includes dry cat food, but all pet-related donations will be accepted, including lightly-used items such as bedding and toys. Cash donations will also be accepted in-store.

You can visit the Hyde Brothers website here.