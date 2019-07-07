HYDE + ALCHEMY offers ‘personal’ fragrances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – HYDE + ALCHEMY is a small boutique perfumery. Each fragrance is made by hand with the best natural ingredients.

The Fort Wayne company was founded in 2015. They offer fragrances created by hand in small batches with the highest quality natural ingredients.

Founder Leah Capito says all the fragrances are made with all-natural ingredients, alcohol free, paraben free, and cruelty free. She says the difference between HYDE + ALCHEMY’s fragrances and ones you find is stores in the transparency to fragrance.

When purchases a fragrance, the company shows exactly what is in the perfume. Each fragrance has a title, main accords, fragrance layers, ingredients/notes, and bottle size.

You can find HYDE + ALCHEMY at stores across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, New Jersey, and soon to be in Pennsylvania.

