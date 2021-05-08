Hybrid performance, studio space opens on Lake Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Russ Koehlinger Foundation and the Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation cut the ribbon on their new RKF Studio.

The new space called RKF Studios, located at 2446 Lake Ave., has more than 12,000 square feet of space. It houses two large theatre and dance studios and has amenities like wall-to-wall mirrors, LED lighting, and access to hair and make-up and costume spaces. It also features rehearsal space and a recording studio.

What makes the space different is it’s customizability to whichever group is using it.

“Where some organizes are housed out of a specific that just has mirrors or wood floor, which is great and can make great art, this one is going to take and make the opportunity for those organizations to take the next step with custom facilities, recording studio, separate practice rooms, conference room areas, multimedia capabilities, etcetera,” said Andrew Sherman, Exec. Programming Director for IMTF.

Although the coronavirus pandemic stalled many arts programs over the past year, the groups continued working on the project so that they would be ready to go once the arts took back the stage

“We did not approach it with let’s do something to easily comeback, but let’s do something that’s going to make a bang and let’s do something where the kids don’t feel like we lost momentum,” said Sherman.

“We just put the pedal to the metal and said, hey, we’re going to develop this thing and be ready for the kids on the first opportunity for them to become active again in the arts,” added Leslie Koehlinger Russ, President of the Russ Koehlinger Foundation.

The space will also serve as the headquarters for the Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation. Office space is available for rent or purchase.