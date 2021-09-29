Husband’s message about importance of colonoscopies continues 5 years after Linda Vandeveer’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been five years since Linda Vandeveer lost her fight with colon cancer and her husband is continuing his mission to encourage people to get colonoscopies.

Shortly after Linda’s death in 2016, her husband Jerry Vandeveer purchased several billboards throughout the city promoting colonoscopies.

“That little simple colonoscopy could have saved her life, and we didn’t do it,” Vandeveer said.

Before she died, he made a promise to her to get the word out in every way possible about the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

Now, a new message has been added: the importance of heart smart scans. Vandeveer said he had one earlier this year and it saved his life after cancer was found in his kidney.

“We love our community. We love our city. We love the people. We love our police officers [and] firefighters. So if we can learn something, why not pass it on to the next person so they might not have to go through what we went through or what my wife went through?” Vandeveer said.

For more information on colonoscopies, visit the the Vandeveer Facebook page Colonoscopy, The Gift of Life.