MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe.

According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Cody L. Lautzenheiser was eastbound on S.R. 124 in a black Chevrolet pickup when he struck a horse-drawn buggy. Lautzenheiser said he never saw the buggy, the report said.

A pickup hit a horse and buggy on S.R. 124 in Adams County on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2022. A pickup hit a horse and buggy on S.R. 124 in Adams County on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The buggy was occupied by Nathan J. Schwartz, 30, and his wife, Salome L.M. Schwartz, 26. Nathan Schwartz appeared to have suffered a “serious head injury along with other visual injuries to his body” and was airlifted from the scene, the report said. Salome Schwartz was unresponsive when authorities arrived and had “multiple injuries” to her body, the report said. She was also hospitized.

Their conditions were not known.

Lautzenheiser was not hurt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s department reminded drivers to watch for horse-drawn buggies, which are “all around Adams County.”