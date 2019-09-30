Hurshtown Reservoir set to reopen after algae bloom cleared

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — City of Fort Wayne officials say they will reopen the Hurshtown Reservoir Tuesday.

The reservoir was previously closed as a precaution due to a visible algae bloom on September 16, 2019. City Utilities said previously dry weather conditions and warmer temperatures had caused “what appears to be an algae-bloom” at the reservoir, located just north of Grabill at Hurshtown and Roth roads.

On September 30, officials said water sample results and visual observations indicated that the bloom had dissipated and the reservoir would be ready for use the following day.

Algae blooms can produce a chemical that may cause health issues such as a rash, skin and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal upset.