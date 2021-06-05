Hurshtown Reservoir hosts 33rd annual Kid’s Fishing Derby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hurshtown Reservoir was home to the 33rd annual Kid’s Fishing Derby, where participants had a friendly competition to catch the biggest fish.

The derby was open to children ages 16 and younger accompanied by adults. Contestants brought their bring own bait, tackle, and bucket to hold their fish. No fishing licenses were required due to it being a free fishing day.

The catch-and-release contest was broken up into four age categories. Each participant could only enter one fish. The grand prize went to the child who caught the biggest fish overall, which was awarded around noon.

Admissions to Hurshtown was $4 but the derby was free for all who registered ahead.