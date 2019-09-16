Hurshtown Reservoir closed after possible algae bloom discovered

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — A suspected algae bloom has developed in Hurshtown Reservoir and city of Fort Wayne officials have closed the area to recreational users.

In a news release Monday afternoon, City Utilities said recent dry weather conditions and warmer temperatures had caused “what appears to be an algae-bloom” at the reservoir, located just north of Grabill at Hurshtown and Roth roads.

Algae blooms can produce a chemical that may cause health issues such as a rash, skin and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal upset.

City Utilities last tested for those chemicals, called cyanotoxins, on Sept. 9. That test showed no signs of cyanotoxins.

Still, out of what the city called “an abundance of caution,” and in order to properly test the water, City Utilities decided to close the park until further notice.

City Utilities owns the secure and self-contained Hurshtown Reservoir.

